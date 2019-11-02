2nd Annual Community Day and Car Show

East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

50/50 Drawing, inflatables, food, vendors, chili cook-off, classic cars and more

Festivals & Fairs
