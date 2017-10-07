2nd Annual Harvest Concert

The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

On October 7th, there will be more than just a crisp chill in the air at the Georgia Winery. The melodies of live music by Martin & Durham and band will be echoing through the night as attendees at the Second Annual Harvest Concert enjoy the show.

Throughout the evening, Lockharts BBQ will serve an array of delicious fare. Choo-Choo Kettle Corn will be popping away, and the cornhole boards will be open! Gather around the fire pit to warm up and browse the vendor marketplace to find unique gifts and items for the whole family!

Then, be sure to head over to our grape stomp area to snap a photo. Bring chairs and blankets and get ready for a night full of music and fall fun.

Tickets for this event are on only $5 for all ages. Tickets are on sale now, and will go fast so be sure to gets yours as soon as possible. We cannot wait to see everyone on Saturday, October 7th from 5-8pm.

The Georgia Winery 6469 Battlefield Parkway, Ringgold, Georgia 30736 View Map
