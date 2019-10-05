2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo

FREE ADMISSION!!
2nd Annual Chattanooga Re3 Women's Expo-Relax, Refresh and Recharge
2 DAY EVENT
For fun time Daytime Shopping, Fun Active Sessions Portion: Shopping, Breakout Sessions, Music and Dancing
Looking for Businesses and Vendors that cater to Women Clothing/Shoes Make Up Hair/Nail Salons Massage Jewelry... Gym, Physicians Weightloss Pampering, Fun Interactive Sessions
Food-Music/Dancing and DJ.
Just some of the exciting things you'll find at this year's Re3 Expo are:
Karaoke/ Dance/Entertainment / Fashion Shows & More / The Latest Fashions/ Free Health Screenings /
Beauty Products & Services / Food Sampling/Wedding
Cooking Demonstrations / Fun / Accessories / Fitness
Health & Nutrition Products
*$150 for Arts & Craft Vendors-10x10
* $150 for Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Merchandise-10x10
*$195 PREMIUM SPACES for Arts & Craft Vendors-10x10
* $275 for Large Home Improvement Business-10x10