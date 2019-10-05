2nd Annual Re3 Women's Expo

Northgate Mall 271 Northgate Mall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

FREE ADMISSION!!

2nd Annual Chattanooga Re3 Women's Expo-Relax, Refresh and Recharge

Visit www.targetmarketingmedia.com for more information

2 DAY EVENT

For fun time Daytime Shopping, Fun Active Sessions Portion: Shopping, Breakout Sessions, Music and Dancing

Looking for Businesses and Vendors that cater to Women Clothing/Shoes Make Up Hair/Nail Salons Massage Jewelry... Gym, Physicians Weightloss Pampering, Fun Interactive Sessions

Food-Music/Dancing and DJ.

Just some of the exciting things you'll find at this year's Re3 Expo are:

Karaoke/ Dance/Entertainment / Fashion Shows & More / The Latest Fashions/ Free Health Screenings /

Beauty Products & Services / Food Sampling/Wedding

Cooking Demonstrations / Fun / Accessories / Fitness

Health & Nutrition Products

*$150 for Arts & Craft Vendors-10x10

* $150 for Direct Sales, Retail Sales, Merchandise-10x10

*$195 PREMIUM SPACES for Arts & Craft Vendors-10x10

* $275 for Large Home Improvement Business-10x10

Northgate Mall 271 Northgate Mall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Art & Exhibitions, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Health & Wellness
4234867597
please enable javascript to view
