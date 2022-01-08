3’s Company

to

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Chattanooga-based “3’s Company” start off the new year at their favorite musical restaurant! New originals to share and a handful of cover songs you may recognize.

Info

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - 3’s Company - 2022-01-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 3’s Company - 2022-01-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 3’s Company - 2022-01-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 3’s Company - 2022-01-08 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

January 3, 2022

Tuesday

January 4, 2022

Wednesday

January 5, 2022

Thursday

January 6, 2022

Friday

January 7, 2022

Saturday

January 8, 2022

Sunday

January 9, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours