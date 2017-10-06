3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival

Backed by the Fletcher Bright Company, The 3 Sisters Festival (the three daughters of Fletcher Bright) has experienced a tremendous response since its 2007 inception, and featured a full schedule of some of the biggest names in bluegrass including Yonder Mountain String Band, Ricky Skaggs, Rhonda Vincent, Dan Tyminski and Del McCoury. Combining both traditional and contemporary bluegrass, this festival appeals to a wide age range. This two-day event is becoming a nationally known bluegrass gathering that will bring tourists to town and help cement our reputation as a music center on the river.

2017's lineup will include Dismembered Tennesseans featuring founder Fletcher Bright, and lots more top names in bluegrass, check back frequently to see who is coming for 2017. Food and beverages are for sale, no coolers are allowed at the festival. Bring your lawn chair, come early and stay late for the best in bluegrass.

For more information and up to date schedules, check 3SistersBluegrass.com frequently.