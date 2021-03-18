3 Ways To Fail At Boundary Setting (And What To Do Instead)

Have you ever felt like you over give? Like you're pouring out your time and your energy for everyone else...but never making time to take care of yourself? Have you ever felt like someone was treating you badly but also felt like you could do nothing about it? What about feeling "overly sensitive"? Have you ever felt like you're more sensitive and maybe a bit more insecure than the people around you? If this sounds like you, first off, we’ve all been there, and not only that, but this Masterclass was created based on the instructor’s own failures in boundaries and how she has learned to transform her life experience through the empowering work of boundaries. This Masterclass shares the practices, the tools, and the steps to set boundaries that cultivate thriving and reciprocal relationships.

This class will be a mix of practical tools, information on human behavior, AND keeping things light with humorous stories to share the many ways we tend to fail when honoring our personal bubble.

About the instructor:

Megan Colleen Johnson is a life coach, creative consultant, space holder, and speaker who helps passionate humans as they rise as the leader of their own life. With a focus on self-trust, wholeness, and sovereign reclamation Megan coaches humans who are ready to discover their magic, stand in their power and reclaim their dreams. Megan is a trained life coach with Beautiful You Coaching Academy, holds her degree in graphic design, hosts her podcast titled, “The Reclamation Podcast”, and has over 8 years of creative marketing experience with a roster of clients including Steven Pressfield, Chris Guillebeau, Wilson Sporting Goods, and many more. You can find her online at megscolleen.com or on social media @megscolleen.