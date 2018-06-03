The 31st Annual Spring Garden Tour, sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, June 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This year’s tour features the McCoy Farm & Gardens plus four private gardens all located on Signal Mountain. Tickets for the entire tour are $20, good for both days, and can be purchased on the day of the event at any of the gardens on the tour. Proceeds from the Spring Garden Tour benefit educational programs sponsored by the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County. For updated information, visit http://mghc.org/31st-annual-spring-garden-tour/.

Patsy Boles, Spring Garden Tour Chair and long-time Master Gardener, comments, “For our 31st annual Spring Garden Tour, we are pleased to showcase one public and four private gardens located atop Signal Mountain. These gardens reflect the inspiration, art, love and hard work that goes into creating a unique and personal natural setting and demonstrate how sculpture and artifacts, water features and stonework can be combined with various plantings to create beautiful and relaxing landscapes filled with surprises. We join these intrepid gardeners in welcoming everyone to celebrate spring with a leisurely stroll among these beautiful trees, shrubs, perennials, native wildflowers, and more.”

Boles continues, “In keeping with our mission of education, we are pleased to feature the McCoy Farm & Gardens on Walden’s Ridge, which has been a Hamilton County Master Gardener project for several years. Within its 38 acres of tranquil wooded and open spaces are woodland walking trails, a swing-along bridge, apple orchard and recently restored specialty gardens featuring over 100 species including many native plants. The four private gardens feature unique landscapes including natural rock formations and waterfalls, spectacular views, a wide range of plantings suited to both sun and shade including exotics and natives, rock gardens, raised vegetable beds, and cottage gardens filled with plants creating a habitat for birds, butterflies and other pollinators. We hope people will come to enjoy these beautiful spaces and discover a renewed appreciation for gardens and the people who create them, as well as an idea or two to try out in their own gardens.”

The 31st Spring Garden Tour is made possible, in part, with generous support from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Holcomb Garden Center, Smart Bank, and Scenic Cities Beautiful. The Chattanooga Times Free Press is the exclusive print media sponsor.