32nd Annual Spring Garden Tour

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The 2019 Spring Garden Tour features outstanding examples of homegrown horticulture in our community. Each garden represents a work of art and a passion for nature, as well as a display of individual creativity and expertise. These gardeners have created unique and personal natural settings demonstrating how sculpture and artifacts, water features and stonework can be combined with a variety of plantings to create beautiful and relaxing landscapes filled with surprises. This year we have selected four private and two public educational gardens in and around Red Bank, Hixson and the North Shore areas. We hope you will enjoy these unique displays and come away with an appreciation of the work that went into them, as well as some ideas to take home for your own back yards!

Tickets are $20 for the entire tour and are valid for both days. Purchase tickets on the day of the event at any of the gardens on the tour.

Proceeds from the annual Spring Garden Tour benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Scholarship Program.

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
