3686 Festival

Marathon Music Workss 1402 Clinton St, Nashville, Tennessee 37203

LaunchTN’s 3686 is a unique conference experience filled with opportunities to connect with your next collaborator, catch live shows downtown, and prepare your business for scale and growth with a suite of tactical speaker content, investor connections, networking and interactive sessions.

The event is scheduled to have an intentional lineup of programming with a tactical focus for entrepreneurs and investors to connect, learn and grow their network and business. Tickets available at www.attend3686.com.

Business & Career, Education & Learning
to
