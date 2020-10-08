3D Comedy Open Mic

Open mic comedy event featuring performers from all over!

10 comedians will perform at this outdoor, open mic comedy event. Old and new comedians alike will grace the stage with different performers coming through each week! Please see below for information on how to sign up as a performer.

Masks required.

Admission includes one drink at venue. Ticket must be paid in advance. Must have ticket for entry. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Tickets are very limited!

Thursdays at 8pm at JJs Bohemia. Hosted by Bridgette Martin

21 and up.

Interested in performing? To promote social distancing at the venue, slots are limited to the first 10 sign ups and must be signed up for in advance. Please visit the link below to sign up. If the slots are full, it is what it is. Better luck next time!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c4dadad28abfb6-3dcomedy