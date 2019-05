3rd Annual Dalton BBQ Blues & Bluegrass Festival

SATURDAY JULY 20, 2019

Come Out to Dalton's 3rd Annual BBQ, Blues & Bluegrass Festival

FREE Admission

Edwards Park 3508 Cleveland Hwy Dalton, Ga

Bring your Lawn Chairs --Expecting a large turn out!! 50/50 Raffle $2/ticket or 3 for $5.

FREE Admission for All ----1 DAY SATURDAY -JULY 20, 2019

BBQ Team Competition--BACKYARD TEAMS NEEDED!!

People's Choice BBQ Award

Food Vendors

Arts & Craft Vendors

Direct Sales & Business Vendors

Looking for All types of Vendors!

BBQ Cook Off--Contestant Needed -Winnings varies depends on the Teams Signs Up!

***ARTS, CRAFT, DIRECT SALES, AND BUSINESS VENDORS NEEDED****

Entertainers Needed (Singers, Bands, Dance, Dance Teams, Solo Artist, Martial Arts, Fashion Show, etc.)

****SPONSORS NEEDED****