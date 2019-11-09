3rd Annual Fall Forever Bluegrass Festival

We need more Bluegrass!! was the call. The Fall Forever Bluegrass Festival is the answer! This November festival-goers and musicians from all around the Southeast will be making their way to the historic Mountain Cove Farms in Chickamauga, Georgia, for an unforgettable 3 days of music and mountains in the breathtaking valley of McLemore Cove.

Our 3rd Annual Fall Festival will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday – November 7th, 8th & 9th – at the most perfect place for a festival, historic Mountain Cove Farms in Walker County, Georgia! Surrounded by pristine views of Lookout Mountain, Pigeon Mountain, and the rolling fields of the valley, the bands will entertain in the Show Barn, a unique venue that will combine the beauty of McLemore Cove in the fall with the ring of bluegrass music.

We’ll be serving up the best talent around the area performing family-friendly entertainment rain or shine. Headliners this year: • The Lonesome River Band, • The Kody Norris Show, • David Peterson and 1946, • and other great bands from the region! Visit our website ForeverBluegrass.com for a full listing of the bands and schedule of appearances! There are also jam sessions around the campsite at anytime of the hour. Your love of Bluegrass music will never go hungry.

Tickets for the 2019 Fall Forever Bluegrass Festival can be purchased on-line, by mail or at the gate. Kids 15 and under are free but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. There are campsites you can rent for the full event, with hot food and concessions available. Local Arts & Crafts vendors will be present.