The Chattanooga Theatre Centre's new Northshore Karass Performing Arts Series continues with a 3X2 Concert on Tuesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

Three members of Chattanooga's acclaimed Figment Chamber Ensemble–Gordon Inman on clarinet, Charlie Edholm on guitar, and Ben Van Winkle on cello–will perform duos in the CTC’s beautiful riverfront lobby.

The concert will feature a newly commissioned piece by Chattanooga composer Matthew Weaver for the clarinet and guzheng, a traditional Chinese stringed instrument, to emulate Appalachian sounds. Van Winkle will play the guzheng.

Snacks, beer, and wine will be served.

Presented with generous funding by ArtsBuild.

