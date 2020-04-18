An essential part of Chattanooga’s creative capital, 4 Bridges Arts Festival (4BAF) cultivates and inspires an appreciation for the visual arts by creating opportunities for exchange between working artists and the public. Dates for the 2020 4BAF are Friday, April 17-Sunday, April 19.

Highly-anticipated and culturally-prominent, 4BAF is a juried art show that receives applications from visual artists from across the country. The festival will showcase the distinctive talents of 150 artists and offer $10,800 in cash awards to artists selected by the 2019 jury panel.

Established in 2000 by Association for Visual Arts (AVA), 4 Bridges Arts Festival is an initiative dedicated to promoting the visual arts through programming that cultivates an appreciation for the creative process and advances opportunities for working artists.