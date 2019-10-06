4 Courses & 4:44 featuring Michael Twitty

“4 Courses and” (a new quarterly dinner series) has announced its first fundraising dinner, in partnership with Chef Michael Twitty, to be held in The Read House’s Silver Ballroom. A portion of the proceeds benefit the culinary program at The Howard School. The series aims to join people of diverse backgrounds together for engaging dialogue around various topics covered within one musical project over four courses. Not only will this dinner benefit The Howard School’s culinary program, but the students will be actively involved by serving the guests and assisting the chefs in the kitchen to prepare the food.

The menu is carefully curated and prepared by influential up-and-coming chefs from around the country alongside “4 Courses and” culinary director and co-founder, Chef Kenyatta Ashford. The 2019 – 2020 dialogue of the “4 Courses and” series is centered around topics covered in popular rap artist Jay Z’s album, 4:44. This musical project highlights personal and political elements for Jay Z and the African American community. The first “4 Courses and 4:44” dinner focuses on the song “The Story of OJ.”

“The task of selecting a chef who can facilitate the dialogue around racial inequity and economic empowerment as it pertains to The Story of OJ, as well as carefully selecting an award-winning menu was not an easy one, but we found that person in Michael Twitty,” said Carmen Davis, co-founder of “4 Courses and.” During Twitty’s visit to Chattanooga for the dinner event, he also plans to do a demonstration and talk with the students at Howard High School who are participating in the culinary arts program.

Each edition of “4 Courses and” welcomes an ever-changing lineup of chefs, along with a rotating venue and theme. The participating chefs for this event are Kenyatta Ashford, Chef de Cuisine of The Read House hotel’s Bridgeman’s Chophouse, Ben Park-Executive Chef of The Flying Squirrel, and Michael Twitty - Chef, Culinary Historian, 2018 James Beard Award Winner, New York Times Best Selling Author of “The Cooking Gene.”

The Howard School has high expectations and an unwavering commitment to see the school become the fastest improving high school in the city and state. Future Ready Institutes have been a part of the Howard experience since the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year with the Erlanger Institute of Healthcare and Innovation and the See Rock City Inc. Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management. This event is made in part by the following sponsors and community partners’ support: The Flying Squirrel, See Rock City Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, RISE Chattanooga, Sankofa Fund for Civic Engagement, Private Donor and The Read House.