Dallas Island. Hamilton County youth in grades 4-12 can see a 4-H Archery Club practice, ask questions about the program, and pick up a registration packet for the 2017-2018 season. To try out a bow at the 4-H Archery Preview Day, youth must have parent/legal guardian present, must be wearing closed-toe shoes - no sports sandals, and must be enrolled in 4-H (forms available, no charge to enroll in 4-H). For more information, visit the Club website: http://4hhcarchery.weebly.com/