4-H Archery Preview Day

to Google Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

Dallas Island. Hamilton County youth in grades 4-12 can see a 4-H Archery Club practice, ask questions about the program, and pick up a registration packet for the 2017-2018 season. To try out a bow at the 4-H Archery Preview Day, youth must have parent/legal guardian present, must be wearing closed-toe shoes - no sports sandals, and must be enrolled in 4-H (forms available, no charge to enroll in 4-H). For more information, visit the Club website: http://4hhcarchery.weebly.com/

Info
Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee View Map
Sports
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - 4-H Archery Preview Day - 2017-07-22 10:00:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

June 23, 2017

Saturday

June 24, 2017

Sunday

June 25, 2017

Monday

June 26, 2017

Tuesday

June 27, 2017

Wednesday

June 28, 2017

Thursday

June 29, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours