Join 4 Paws Pantry on Saturday, September 7th at the First Tennessee Pavilion from 11 am to 4 pm for the first annual 4 Paws Pantry Palooza! You don't want to miss the doggie parade, dog cake eating contest, animal rescue groups, vendors, food trucks, photo booth and more! Leashed dogs are welcome to attend this family friendly event! A food donation for animals in need gets you in the door!