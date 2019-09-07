Join 4 Paws Pantry on Saturday, September 7th at the First Tennessee Pavilion from 11 am to 4 pm for the first annual 4 Paws Pantry Palooza! You don't want to miss the doggie parade, dog cake eating contest, animal rescue groups, vendors, food trucks, photo booth and more! Leashed dogs are welcome to attend this family friendly event! A food donation for animals in need gets you in the door!
4 Paws Pantry Palooza
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic Night with Jonathan Wimpee
-
Food & Drink Parties & ClubsCountry Line Dancing Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNew Grass Express
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJeff White
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & ExhibitionsJuried Members Show Opening Reception
Saturday
-
This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & Fairs MarketsFarleyCon
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsChip Carving Workshop with Daniel Clay
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPop Evil
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSummer Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningArchers + Aces: Adult Archery
-
Concerts & Live MusicMahagi LaCure
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlan Shikoh
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDrawing Shape and Form