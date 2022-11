× Expand Wanderlinger Brewing 4th Anniversary Bash Over Easy Killa Keyz C-Grimey Mystery Box - 1 Anniversary Party

Can't believe it's been 4-years already!

How else would we want to celebrate our birthday than with some of our musical friends!

This year we bring together a great line up of music to cap off our anniversary as well as MainX24. Show starts at 9pm $10 Cover ages 21+.

9pm Over Easy

10pm Killa Keyz

11pm C-Grimey

12am Mystery Box

Tickets at the door.