420 All Day Bash

Outside

12:00-4pm Dank Tank

4:30-7pm Chants In The Void

7:30 - 9:30pm Tyler Martelli's Experiment

9:45 - Midnight Chants In the Void

Inside

11:30pm - 3am Brother Burks, DOUGH.JO - Late Night

Special Thanks to Wanderlinger Brewing for helping Sponsor this event!