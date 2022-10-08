× Expand Staff Photographer 423 Night Market

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University invites the community to campus for its 5th annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 8, at 9 p.m. This student-organized event will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring live music and handcrafted items for sale including pottery, soap, greeting cards, food, and more; organizers anticipate 80+ booths. This event, located in the parking lot of Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists, is free and open to the public.