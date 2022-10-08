423 Night Market

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The Student Association at Southern Adventist University invites the community to campus for its 5th annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 8, at 9 p.m. This student-organized event will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring live music and handcrafted items for sale including pottery, soap, greeting cards, food, and more; organizers anticipate 80+ booths. This event, located in the parking lot of Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists, is free and open to the public.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Markets
