423 Night Market

to Google Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 iCalendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University’s Student Association invites the community to its second annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 p.m. This student-organized event will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring their handcrafted items for sale including pottery, soap, greeting cards, food, and more; organizers anticipate 40+ booths. This event is free and open to the public.

Info

Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee View Map
Markets
to Google Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00 iCalendar - 423 Night Market - 2019-10-05 20:30:00
DI 16.39

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 25, 2019

Thursday

September 26, 2019

Friday

September 27, 2019

Saturday

September 28, 2019

Sunday

September 29, 2019

Monday

September 30, 2019

Tuesday

October 1, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours