Southern Adventist University’s Student Association invites the community to its second annual 423 Night Market on Saturday, October 5 at 8:30 p.m. This student-organized event will showcase the creativity of Southern students and employees, featuring their handcrafted items for sale including pottery, soap, greeting cards, food, and more; organizers anticipate 40+ booths. This event is free and open to the public.
423 Night Market
Collegedale Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee
