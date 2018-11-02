44th Annual Holiday Show

Google Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Imagine a gallery filled with art that has never been seen before. This is what In-Town Gallery makes possible every six months, when the artists change out their work for fresh pieces. You can be the first person on Friday, November 2nd, to have access to the gallery's newest collection. Choose a piece of fine American craft or original contemporary art for your office, home or for that important gift.   

Most of the artwork you have admired over the past few months is going away on Saturday, October 27. Maybe it is time to visit once again to see if that piece you cannot forget is still available. New art has also been added by our two new members, Bill Johnson (furniture) and Julie Turner (paintings). These artists will be featured in In-Town Gallery’s 44th Annual Holiday Show. Join us to meet the new members and enjoy delicious finger food and beverages at the reception.

Info
In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
Google Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00 iCalendar - 44th Annual Holiday Show - 2018-11-02 17:00:00
DI 15.41

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Friday

October 19, 2018

Saturday

October 20, 2018

Sunday

October 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours