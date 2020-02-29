46th Annual Antique Show & Sale

A favorite for antique collectors throughout the region. Held at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad Street, the show features dozens of booths from some of the country’s top antique dealers. New this year is the Antique Appraisal Fair on Feb. 29; pre-register starting Jan. 9 at houstonmuseumchattanooga@gmail.com.

There will be restoration consultants and various speakers throughout the weekend. Admission is $10 and covers all three days of the show: Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday March 1, noon–4 p.m. thehoustonmuseum.org, 423.267.7176