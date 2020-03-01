46th Annual Antique Show & Sale

Google Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

A favorite for antique collectors throughout the region. Held at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad Street, the show features dozens of booths from some of the country’s top antique dealers. New this year is the Antique Appraisal Fair on Feb. 29; pre-register starting Jan. 9 at houstonmuseumchattanooga@gmail.com.

There will be restoration consultants and various speakers throughout the weekend. Admission is $10 and covers all three days of the show: Friday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Sunday March 1, noon–4 p.m. thehoustonmuseum.org, 423.267.7176

Info

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
This & That
Google Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00 iCalendar - 46th Annual Antique Show & Sale - 2020-03-01 12:00:00
DI 16.51

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

December 31, 2019

Wednesday

January 1, 2020

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours