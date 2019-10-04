4th Annual Craft Market and Quilt Show

If you are into buying local, supporting local artists and makers, and even supporting our local veterans, we have it ALL for you!! Thousands attend each year in our spacious gym to enjoy fabulous handmade crafts by our vendors, and wonderful baked goods for sale. It is held indoors in our church gym, rain or shine, with food and beverages available in our Fellowship Hall.

You will find 38 wonderful Craft Booths and - new this year - 8 Young Entrepreneur Booths!! With plenty of free parking and free admission, your shopping can be one and done! Vendor Applications and Young Entrepreneur applications are found on our website. https://www.morrishillbaptist.org/craftmarket

Beautiful handmade quilts will also be displayed from the walking path above the gym for visitors to enjoy. And each day we will have a Quilt of Valor presentation in honor of our nations veterans. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The movement was originally started by Catherine Roberts of Seaford, DE in 2003 but has now spread across the United States and even has an international presence. It is our privilege to join in with this celebration with an award of a beautiful quilt, made by our local quilters to deserving local veterans. Please see our website for nomination form if you know of a local veteran that would be deserving of this act of love.