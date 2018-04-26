Family Promise of Greater Chattanooga is hosting their 4th annual Low Country Boil at Miller Plaza from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 26th. This popular after-work event downtown is a fundraiser for the local nonprofit who works to reduce and end family homelessness in the Chattanooga area.

Mary Ellen Galloway, the Executive Director of FPGC, said “The key to the events’ continued success is a fun, relaxed atmosphere on a Thursday night after work. There's a real sense of community, and it's the essence of Chattanooga -- neighbors helping neighbors right in the heart of downtown. It has been a great fundraiser for us in the past, and we are really excited for 2018 to get together and enjoy all the work that has been going on around Miller Plaza and the Waterhouse Pavilion.”

A $25 ticket provides entry to the event and covers a low country boil meal of shrimp, corn, potatoes, and sausage and drinks as well. Shrimp free portions are available for any guests who may have a shellfish allergy. Tickets are still available online through a link on the Family Promise website at familypromisechattanooga.com under the heading FPGC Events. Once all tickets are sold out, no more will be released.