5 Day Intensive Painting Workshop with Mia Bergeron

Back by popular demand, this 5-day intensive class is structured to help painters pick up extra tools in order to take their paintings to the next level. Painters will work on one large-scale painting for the entire week with plenty of feedback, critique and technical assistance provided throughout the week from Mia.

Prior to the class, students will email Mia their own image they would like to work with during the 5-day workshop or they can select an image from an image bank provided by the instructor. During the class, we will work from large-scale, high-quality prints or from your own computer device. Painters will work with textures, organizing drying timelines, working with narrative, and general paint application.

Each day will begin with a live painting demo by Mia, plenty of your own painting time and daily sharing of work in progress at the end of each day with feedback, critique and guidance. We recommend having at least one year of oil painting experience for this class.

This class will be held through ZOOM meetings. Click here to download the free ZOOM application.

Click here for materials list

Event details: https://townsendatelier.com/product/5-day-advanced-painting-workshop-with-mia-bergeron/

About the Instructor:

Mia Bergeron’s interest in art was cultivated early on, beginning with continuous exposure to visual works through her parents’ graphic design firm in New York City. Mia has studied at the Rhode Island School of Design, and has studied and taught at the Charles H. Cecil Studio in Florence, Italy, a small private painting atelier primarily focused on the naturalistic tradition of such artists as Van Dyck, Velasquez, and John Singer Sargent. In May 2007, she was a national finalist for the American Artist Magazine Cover competition. In 2010, she was named one of the “Top 21 Artists Under 31 Years Old To Be Collected Now” by SouthWest Art Magazine. She has served as Adjunct Professor at UTC, a faculty member at the Art of the Portrait Conference in Atlanta, GA and is a regular instructor at Townsend Atelier.