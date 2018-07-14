51 1/2 Shades of Brown, The Not-So-Perfect Tales of a Picture-Perfect Marriage

51 ½ Shades of Brown is a collection of colorful, candid, humorous, and sometimes scandalous tales of an imperfectly-perfect marriage masterpiece.

Wayne and Laura share their successes and failures, victories and defeat, joy and pain, and the lessons learned along the way.

Perfect for engaged or newly-married couples (or for those thinking about getting married), 51 ½ Shades of Brown is a transparent and authentic view of marriage. 51 ½ Shades of Brown offers a palette filled with practical life principles to help couples cultivate a vibrant, lasting, and healthy marriage.