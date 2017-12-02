55th Annual Singing Christmas Tree

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This year’s Singing Christmas Tree will be an incredible feast for the ears and eyes this holiday season! This year's theme, A Miracle on 3rd Street, will warm your heart as we celebrate the holidays Scenic City-style with special friends from the Erlanger Children's Hospital.

The members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir, Ballet Tennessee, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra, and the Metropolitan Bells will join the choir in presenting traditional carols, favorite holiday songs, and Santa-inspired selections which will be sure to put everyone in a festive mood for the holidays!

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
