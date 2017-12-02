55th Annual Singing Christmas Tree

This year’s Singing Christmas Tree will be an incredible feast for the ears and eyes this holiday season! This year's theme, A Miracle on 3rd Street, will warm your heart as we celebrate the holidays Scenic City-style with special friends from the Erlanger Children's Hospital.

The members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir, Ballet Tennessee, the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra, and the Metropolitan Bells will join the choir in presenting traditional carols, favorite holiday songs, and Santa-inspired selections which will be sure to put everyone in a festive mood for the holidays!