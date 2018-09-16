5K Run for the Fund

International Towing & Recovery Museum 3315 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Running or walking enthusiasts are invited to participate in the 5K Run for the Fund to raise funds and awareness of the dangers facing the towing industry. The 3.1-mile course starts and ends at the towing museum following the nearby Tennessee Riverwalk – perfect for first-time 5K runners or walkers.

International Towing & Recovery Museum 3315 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
