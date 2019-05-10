5Rhythms Chattanooga Dance

Southern Soul Yoga 313 Manufacturers Rd Ste. 203 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In this special Friday evening dance, we'll be laying the foundations for Chattanooga's budding dance community by exploring the 5Rhythms as both a free-form dance & meditation practice. What are the 5Rhythms?

Each rhythm - Flow, Staccato, Chaos, Lyrical, & Stillness - offer up embodied perspectives as states of Being. Roadmaps to everywhere we want to go, on all planes of consciousness – inner and outer, forward and back, physical, emotional and intellectual. The movements are practical and rhythmic; we pay attention to our hands, we become more aware of our shoulders, we feel what it is like inside and put that in motion; the dance is a gateway to quiet the mind and come into the body. All dancers welcome!

Info

Health & Wellness, Theater & Dance
770-853-5363
