5th Annual Drives for Live Golf Tournament

Lookout Mountain Golf Club 1730 Wood Nymph Trail, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee 37402

Join the Humane Educational Society Tuesday, July 17, at Lookout Mountain Golf and Country Club for our fifth annual Drives for Lives golf tournament.

Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with complimentary lunch and beverages being served; shot gun start will begin at 1 p.m. sharp. Participants will receive complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a gift bag at registration, an event t-shirt and a golf visor. Prizes will be awarded throughout the course and to the top three teams. Bring extra cash to purchase those important mulligans and skirts.

The Lookout Mountain Club’s golf course is a beloved landmark and crown jewel of the community. Designed and built in 1925 by renowned golf course architect Seth Raynor, it is a world-class championship course recognized by Golfweek magazine as one of the “Top Classical Golf Courses” in America.

