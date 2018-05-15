The Urban League of Greater Chattanooga will host the Fifth Annual Entrepreneur Power Luncheon on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Randall Pinkett, who is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, scholar and leading voice for his generation in the areas of business and technology. Dr. Pinkett is the founder, chairman and CEO of BCT Partners, a multi-million dollar research, training, consulting, technology and analytics firm headquartered in Newark, N.J. He's also a best-selling author and the first African American to win NBC’s The Apprentice. The Entrepreneur Power Luncheon seeks to empower Chattanooga’s small, minority and women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. For more information on company tables and sponsorships, visit www.ulchatt.net or call (423)756-1762.
5TH ANNUAL ENTREPRENEUR POWER LUNCHEON
Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
