The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their 5th annual “Master Your Garden” Garden Expo on Saturday, April 8th from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday, April 9th, from 10am to 5pm, at Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge, a suburb of Chattanooga. Admission is $5 (cash or check only). Children under 12 are free. Free parking is available. For up-to-date information, go to: http://mghc.org/garden-expo/.

Focusing on gardening and the outdoors, MGHC’s “Mastering Your Garden” Garden Expo brings together an array of exhibits, demonstrations, educational activities, and vendors of interest to experienced gardeners, gardening enthusiasts, browsers, and children. Carol Mathews, 2017 Garden Expo Chair, comments, “Our goal is to bring the latest gardening information to the Chattanooga community. For a $5 admission, attendees will experience a wide range of interesting and informative lectures and demonstrations, browse exhibits, talk to knowledgeable vendors about plants, tools and garden art; and purchase a wide range of garden related items. In past years, people attending have stayed for hours partaking of our numerous and varied offerings; many have gone home with something beautiful and lasting for their own gardens.”

Events at the Garden Expo include:

• Keynote Speakers: Saturday, April 8 -- Patricia Lanza author of “Lasagna Gardening;” Sunday, April 9 -- Linda Fraser, botanical artist, “Plants of the Bible”

• 17 free seminars presented by local and out-of-town experts throughout the 2-day Expo. Topics include: Monarch Butterflies, Daylilies, Hydrangeas, Roses, Conifers, Crepe Murder, Small Trees for Landscaping, Container Gardening, Vegetable Gardening, Straw Bale Gardening, Seed Saving, and more.

• On-going live demos both days: Insects & Butterflies, Proper Mulching, Raised Beds, Composting, Rain Barrels, Therapeutic Gardening, Straw Bale Gardening

• Vendors & Exhibitors featuring: live plants, including flowers, shrubs and trees; landscaping and gardening supplies; as well as, foods, nature-related jewelry and artwork. Among them: 2 Angels Mushroom Farm, Algie’s Vintage Birdhouses, Bursting Blooms Landscape Design, Dirt Dawg Nursery, Down to Earth Herbs, GreenStalk, Green Thumbs Galore, Hill City Honey, Linda Fraser Botanical Artist, Rosemary Knoll Eatable Delights, Rustic Greenhouse, Orchid Gallery, Stone House Jewelry, TN Naturescapes, White Harvest Seeds, Windy Hill Pottery, Yard Critters, and more.

• “Ask A Master Gardener” Q & A Table: Expert advice on trees and shrubs, flowering annuals and perennials, vegetable and herb gardening, landscaping, mulching, and composting; as well as general guidance on maintaining an attractive and productive garden.

• Children’s Area (ages 2 to 12): Budding gardeners will engage in hands-on, gardening-related activities with a fun project to take home.

• Bonsai exhibit sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Bonsai Society

• Door prizes donated by our Expo Sponsors, Vendors, and Master Gardeners.

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. Among the many on-going landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Chattanooga Zoo, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and Siskin Children’s Garden, among others. For more information about MGHC programs: http://mghc.org/.

The 5th annual "Master Your Gard" Garden Expo is supported, in part, with donations from: Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN, McKee Foods, Ace Hardware, among others. The Times Free Press is the exclusive print media sponsor of 2017 MGHC programs.