6 Shooter Band
Join us Friday, January 8th for 6 Shooter Band Live in The Great Scotland Yard!
Show time 8pm-12am!
Happy Hour 4pm-7pm!
$6 Pepperoni & Buffalo Chicken Flatbreads!
to
Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
