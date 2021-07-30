6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms

to

Church on Main 1601 Rossville Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms

Focus Treatment Centers has been partnering with the Mary Cameron Robinson Foundation since 2015 to host this very special eating disorder awareness benefit. Last year the event was cancelled, so we are pleased to announce it's return!

The MCR Foundation began in 2006 after Mary Cameron (Cammy) Robinson lost her 14-year long battle with an eating disorder. To honor her memory, family and friends founded the MCR Foundation in order to raise awareness around the dangers of eating disorders, as well as provide resources and support to other families. Proceeds raised from Bowties & Blossoms go directly towards outreach and education in our local community and surrounding areas.

The 6th annual benefit will be held on Friday, July 30th in Chattanooga, Tennessee. 

Ready to dust off your dancing shoes to support this fantastic cause?

Tickets can be purchased here.

Info

Church on Main 1601 Rossville Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - 6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms - 2021-07-30 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms - 2021-07-30 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms - 2021-07-30 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms - 2021-07-30 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Friday

July 2, 2021

Saturday

July 3, 2021

Sunday

July 4, 2021

Monday

July 5, 2021

Tuesday

July 6, 2021

Wednesday

July 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours