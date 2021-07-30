6th Annual Bowties & Blossoms

Focus Treatment Centers has been partnering with the Mary Cameron Robinson Foundation since 2015 to host this very special eating disorder awareness benefit. Last year the event was cancelled, so we are pleased to announce it's return!

The MCR Foundation began in 2006 after Mary Cameron (Cammy) Robinson lost her 14-year long battle with an eating disorder. To honor her memory, family and friends founded the MCR Foundation in order to raise awareness around the dangers of eating disorders, as well as provide resources and support to other families. Proceeds raised from Bowties & Blossoms go directly towards outreach and education in our local community and surrounding areas.

The 6th annual benefit will be held on Friday, July 30th in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Ready to dust off your dancing shoes to support this fantastic cause?

Tickets can be purchased here.