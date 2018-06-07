The 6th Annual CGLA & Chatt Prep Golf Classic

Susan and John Dever are excited to host CGLA and Chatt Prep's 6th Annual Golf Classic, Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Creeks Bend Golf Course. Gather your team and your sponsorship and let the games begin! From trophies, putting contests, good food and extreme competition, the day is a fun way to support a great cause. In fact, CGLA and Chatt Prep's Executive Director, Dr. Elaine Swafford will hit the course with you, bringing the sport to a new level.

Best of all, the proceeds of this tournament will meet the immediate needs of CGLA and Chatt Prep students and will further our campaign to give every boy and girl at CGLA and Chatt Prep, an opportunity to be successful in life. Your investment counts and our boys and girls are worth your investment!