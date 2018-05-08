6th Annual Franchise Business EXPO

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? The Chattanooga Franchise Business EXPO 2018 will be held at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 2340 Center Street, Chattanooga, TN 37421 on Tuesday, May 8th from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Two workshops will be offered at specific times during the event: Franchise Funding Options at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and Finding the Right Franchise Fit at 12:00 p.m.

A group of Chattanooga organizations led by Jerry Bird, who heads FranNet of Alabama and East Tennessee, are offering the one-day event for those wanting the freedom and control of owning their own business. A large number of franchise companies looking to expand into Chattanooga and the surrounding areas, as well as business experts who can assist in buying and growing a business, will be in Chattanooga for one day. This year’s event marks the 6th annual Chattanooga Franchise Business EXPO.

Mr. Bird helps individuals determine potential franchise opportunities and is responsible for bringing the EXPO to Chattanooga. “We want it to be fun and educational,” said Bird. “There are over 3,200 franchises out there in more than 80 industries. What is a great match for one person might be the worst choice for another.”

Featured franchises include leaders in the categories of Low Cost, Senior Care, Specialty Hair Care, Automobile Care/Repair, Massage & Facial Services, Educational Services, Commercial Cleaning, Childhood Development, Local Marketing, Staffing, High-Resolution Imaging, Promotional Products, Home Improvement/Repair, and Business to Business Services.

“This event will allow those people who have always had a desire to own their own business but fear the unknown the opportunity to take a look at several franchises at one time while also having access to funding options and the ability to meet with many organizations that can help you on the way to business ownership all in one place.” concluded Bird.

Organizations in attendance will include the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers (TSBDC), FranNet of Alabama & East Tennessee, the Cleveland-Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, SCORE, and BrightBridge.

There is no cost to attend the event for those that pre-register. Admission will be $10 at the door. Details on the raffle and door prizes can be found at the registration table at the event. For additional information, email Jerry Bird at jbird@FranNet.com. To pre-register for this exciting event, visit www.chatexpo2018.eventbrite.com.