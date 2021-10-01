6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show

We hope you'll join us for the 6th annual Morris Hill Craft Market and Quilt Show. We will feature 50 local vendors including several Young Entrepeneurs inside our gym on Friday and Saturday. We have a little of everything and will have enough space between vendors for everyone to feel comfortable. Our vendors handcraft everything from textiles, to wooden entry signs to unusual jewelry, to wreaths, and so much more!

And all over the upper perimeter of the gym will hang our fabulous quilts from local quilters. And that's not all - each day we will present several quilts to local veterans as part of the Quilts of Valor program.

Come hungry because we have a wonderful fellowship hall, offering breakfast, lunch and beverages both days. All proceeds from this event benefit our Live2Serve program that provides community care to our local mission field.