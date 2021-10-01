6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show

to

Morris Hill Baptist Church 1804 Morris Hill Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show

We hope you'll join us for the 6th annual Morris Hill Craft Market and Quilt Show. We will feature 50 local vendors including several Young Entrepeneurs inside our gym on Friday and Saturday. We have a little of everything and will have enough space between vendors for everyone to feel comfortable. Our vendors handcraft everything from textiles, to wooden entry signs to unusual jewelry, to wreaths, and so much more!

And all over the upper perimeter of the gym will hang our fabulous quilts from local quilters. And that's not all - each day we will present several quilts to local veterans as part of the Quilts of Valor program.

Come hungry because we have a wonderful fellowship hall, offering breakfast, lunch and beverages both days. All proceeds from this event benefit our Live2Serve program that provides community care to our local mission field.

Info

Morris Hill Baptist Church 1804 Morris Hill Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Festivals & Fairs, Markets
4233168998
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show - 2021-10-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show - 2021-10-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show - 2021-10-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 6th Annual Morris Hill Craft Market & Quilt Show - 2021-10-01 10:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

May 20, 2021

Friday

May 21, 2021

Saturday

May 22, 2021

Sunday

May 23, 2021

Monday

May 24, 2021

Tuesday

May 25, 2021

Wednesday

May 26, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours