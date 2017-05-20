7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala

The Everyday Heroes Gala is an evening supporting ALS research and honoring all of the fallen heroes, as well as those heroes who are currently battling ALS. The event was started in loving memory of one of Chattanooga’s local heroes, Calder Willingham, who lost his battle with ALS in 2010.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a disease of the parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movement. In ALS, motor neurons (nerve cells that control muscle cells) are gradually lost. As these motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control become weak and then nonfunctional.

ALS takes away the freedom to walk, to talk, to run and dance. To laugh, to hug. To eat. To breathe. We are fighting to give those freedoms back - to give people a lifetime to live unlimited.

Since its inception, the Everyday Heroes Gala has raised over $1 million. Funds raised at the Gala are earmarked to ALS research by the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which leads the worldwide search for treatment and a cure for ALS.