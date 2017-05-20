7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala

to Google Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00

Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Everyday Heroes Gala is an evening supporting ALS research and honoring all of the fallen heroes, as well as those heroes who are currently battling ALS. The event was started in loving memory of one of Chattanooga’s local heroes, Calder Willingham, who lost his battle with ALS in 2010.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a disease of the parts of the nervous system that control voluntary muscle movement. In ALS, motor neurons (nerve cells that control muscle cells) are gradually lost. As these motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control become weak and then nonfunctional.

ALS takes away the freedom to walk, to talk, to run and dance. To laugh, to hug. To eat. To breathe. We are fighting to give those freedoms back - to give people a lifetime to live unlimited.

Since its inception, the Everyday Heroes Gala has raised over $1 million. Funds raised at the Gala are earmarked to ALS research by the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which leads the worldwide search for treatment and a cure for ALS.

Info

Chattanoogan Hotel 1201 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

615-832-5005

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00 iCalendar - 7th Annual Everyday Heroes Gala - 2017-05-20 18:30:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 10, 2017

Saturday

February 11, 2017

Sunday

February 12, 2017

Monday

February 13, 2017

Tuesday

February 14, 2017

Wednesday

February 15, 2017

Thursday

February 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours