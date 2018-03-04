7th Annual Mommy Doll & Me for Tea

Mothers, Grandmothers, Aunts, friends, and girls ages K-5th, please join us for our 7th annual fundraising event, Mommy,Doll,& Me for Tea! Back by popular demand, the MCR Foundation is proud to present Rachel Macy Stafford as our guest speaker!! In the fall of 2016, MCR Foundation hosted New York Times Bestselling author Rachel Macy Stafford of "Hands Free Mama", "Hands Free Life", and most recently "Only Love Today". We had such an overwhelming response, and due to several requests, we are happy to bring her back to Chattanooga once again. Rachel is a certified special education teacher who helps people overcome distraction and perfection to live better and love more. Rachel's work has been featured on CNN, Good Morning America, The Today Show , Global News, TIME.com, and FoxNews.com. Rachel loves taking long walks, baking, and volunteering with homeless cats and nursing home residents. Rachel lives in the South with her husband and two daughters who inspire her daily.

Also....joining us again this year for a fun shopping experience are your favorite local businesses including:

Jonesy Wood Designs

Matilda Jane Clothing

Huck and Peck

Sophie's

Mountain Top Toys

*Vendors added daily

The young ladies have lots of surprises too! Hop into the Photo Booth too!