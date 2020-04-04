7th Annual TSU Big Blue Tiger 5K Run/Walk

The Tennessee State University National Alumni Association (TSUNAA) invites your group to participate in The 7th Annual TSU BigBlueTiger5k Run/Walk to be held Saturday April 4th, 2020 at 8:00am on the beautiful main campus of TSU!

The General Registration fee is $30 through February 29th, and $40 March 1st through Race Day. Students may register for only $20 (Student ID MUST be shown at race packet pick up). Groups of 20 or more may register for only $20 each! Contact info@tsu-alumni.org for more details.

We look forward to seeing you at the Start Line!