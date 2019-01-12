80’s Night at the Theatre

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Relive the 80’s with some fun music and a live reading of an iconic 80’s film. (What film? It’s a surprise!) Come in your raddest 80’s look, enjoy a signature cocktail and appetizers selected expressly for the film, bid for a chance to join the cast onstage in a walk-on role, and groove your electric boogaloo at the after party! Cash bar too. Tickets are $19.86 (the year our mystery movie was released)! Must be 21 or older.

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Theater & Dance
