👩🏾‍🎤 Get your parachute pants and leg warmers ready because we’re throwing it 🔙 to the 1980s!👾 Join us on July 29th at the Chattown Skate Park for 80’s Late Skate from 7-11pm!✨

Get warmed up and ready before the event from 6-7pm with yoga and complimentary pops for attending provided by King of Pops Chattanooga!🧘🍡

We’ll have drinks from the Moxy,, popsicles from King of Pops to cool you off, and organized (but optional) classic roller rink games to play throughout the night!🥂👑🍡👾

