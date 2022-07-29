80’s Late Skate

Chatt Town Skate Park 1801 Reggie White Blvd , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

👩🏾‍🎤 Get your parachute pants and leg warmers ready because we’re throwing it 🔙 to the 1980s!👾 Join us on July 29th at the Chattown Skate Park for 80’s Late Skate from 7-11pm!✨

Get warmed up and ready before the event from 6-7pm with yoga and complimentary pops for attending provided by King of Pops Chattanooga!🧘🍡

We’ll have drinks from the Moxy,, popsicles from King of Pops to cool you off, and organized (but optional) classic roller rink games to play throughout the night!🥂👑🍡👾

$10 Rentals will be available for ages 18 & up from 6-10:30pm 🤗🖤

Kids are free and welcome, to attend, however they must provide their own skates🛼🫶

Festivals & Fairs, Parties & Clubs, This & That
