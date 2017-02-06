800 Collective: The Harlem Renaissance Effect

Harlem Renaissance was a blossoming (c. 1918–37) of African American culture, particularly in the creative arts, and the most influential movement in African American literary, visual and musical history.

Jazzanooga is excited to collaborate with 800 to use visual art to celebrate Black History Month and engage Chattanooga residents in a creative workshop that explores the brilliance of the Harlem Renaissance and its place in the American story.

The workshop will use process of visual art to promote the prominence of jazz as a major staple of the Harlem Renaissance and American culture, and its usefulness in helping communities to connect and thrive.

JOIN US FOR THIS SPECIAL EVENING!

REFRESHMENTS WILL BE PROVIDED.

WE WELCOME DONATIONS

Hosted and faciliated by 800 Founder/Director, R Josiah Golson!

800 is a diverse artist collective that connects communities to their social aims through artistic experiences.