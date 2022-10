× Expand Hares/The GEM Theatre 80s Hare Raising Spooktacular

Get dressed in your best 1980s fashion and celebrate the music that made the decade as the multitalented Hare brothers present “80s Hare-Raising Spooktacular” on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30pm. This is a family-friendly concert guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit. Tickets are $20 adults and $10 kids. Reserved seating for ticketed shows encouraged and available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.