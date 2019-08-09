80s Themed Dance

Don’t miss the August 9th Chattanooga USA Dance lesson & social! This month we are having a 1-hour Merengue lesson with Jessica Ferguson, followed by 2 hours of ballroom dancing. All skill levels welcome to attend and no partner required.

This month we would love to see everyone dressed in their finest (or gaudiest) attire from the 1980s. Come out to dance and laugh the night away.

When:

Friday, August 9

7:30 pm - Merengue Lesson with Jessica Ferguson

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm - Social Ballroom Dance

Where:

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost:

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

College Students: FREE with current ID

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

USA Dance Members: $5.00

Non-Members: $10.00

For more information

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com