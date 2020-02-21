8th Annual Mardi Gras Gala to benefit Chambliss Center for Children

Chambliss Center for Children, in collaboration with Events with Taste, will host the 8th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 21st, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at a new location - Stratton Hall - located at 3146 Broad Street.

The evening will feature Cajun-inspired fare, cocktails, Dixieland jazz music, late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun. The event also features a crowning of the Mardi Gras King and Queen, Alnoor & Gina Dhanani, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the venue.

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Gala are $70 for individuals or $125 per couple through February 14th. After that, the cost will increase to $80 for individuals and $150 per couple. Companies or groups of friends have the option of purchasing tables. The “Krewe” level is $750 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,250 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, table sign with logo, and other fun party favors.