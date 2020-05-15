In its 8th year, the Karen Collins “Un-Teal” There Is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament will take place at Benton Sporting Clays in Benton, Tennessee. A round of shooting will be followed by lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse. “Un-Teal” raises funds for ovarian cancer research, and all proceeds go directly to research projects. Registration details can be found online. unteal.org
8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament
Benton Sporting Clays 5244 Upper River Rd NE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Charleston
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsGallery at Blackwell Winter Show
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicArcadia Grey, Hawkins AV Club, Un-Entitled
-
Comedy Talks & ReadingsBrent Forrester's Comedy Knowledge Drop
-
ComedyEtta May
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningResin Your Pebeo Washers
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
This & ThatHarry Potter Flash Day
-
This & ThatIt’s Brittney Brunch
-
Education & LearningReady! Set! Goals! for Your 2020 Vision
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Film Theater & DanceBolshoi Ballet: Giselle
-
Concerts & Live MusicString Theory Annual Family Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicMelanie A. Davis
Monday
-
Education & LearningWant to Publish Your Work? Learn to Edit First
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningRelief Printing: Valentine's Day Edition - 2 Part Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
-
Concerts & Live MusicFrank Hurricane
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicTyler Martelli & Maria Jordania
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA Critique Workshop
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Outdoor This & ThatCommunity Visioning Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningCarbon Five: Hack Night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Concerts & Live MusicRuss Williamson
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Kids & FamilyOpen House - Volkswagen Academy
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt