8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament

to Google Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 iCalendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00

Benton Sporting Clays 5244 Upper River Rd NE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Charleston

In its 8th year, the Karen Collins “Un-Teal” There Is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament will take place at Benton Sporting Clays in Benton, Tennessee. A round of shooting will be followed by lunch provided by Texas Roadhouse. “Un-Teal” raises funds for ovarian cancer research, and all proceeds go directly to research projects. Registration details can be found online. unteal.org

Info

Benton Sporting Clays 5244 Upper River Rd NE , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Charleston View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00 iCalendar - 8th Annual Take Aim Un-Teal There is a Cure Sporting Clays Tournament - 2020-05-15 07:00:00
DI 17.04

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 24, 2020

Saturday

January 25, 2020

Sunday

January 26, 2020

Monday

January 27, 2020

Tuesday

January 28, 2020

Wednesday

January 29, 2020

Thursday

January 30, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours