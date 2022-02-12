90's Night Blink182 Tribute: Blank281

× Expand Blink182 Tribute Blank281 Blink182 Tribute Band: Blank281

Are you a 90's rocker? Are you a Blink-182 fan?

Join us for Blank 281 - the #1 Blink-182 Tribute Band

Having recently appeared on E's Clas of the Cover Bands!

Blank281 is an Atlanta based group who has been touring for the us for the last 12-years.

Blank281 takes you on a Nostalgic ride through Blink182's early releases and tours from 1994-1998 to their mainstream breakthrough and success in 1999-2004.

Through their three year Hiatus, their reformation to the lineup change of today. Although the main concentration is on Tom.

They are the closest thing you are going to get to the Mark, Tom and Travis show until Tom returns to the lineup!

More about Blank281 at www.blank281.com

Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door. If sold out no tickets at the door.

Wanderlinger Brewing Company shows are 21+ and ID required.

ticket link:

https://theticketing.co/events/blank281